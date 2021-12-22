MUNCY — State Police at Montoursville have identified the driver of a FedEx truck that was killed when the truck crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer parked off the side of the roadway at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday near I-180, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Jared C. Hess, 50, of Milton, was traveling west on the exit 17 off-ramp from I-180 in Muncy Township when the 2013 Chevrolet Express he was driving veered out of its lane onto the right shoulder and struck a 2016 International Harvester which was parked off the roadway on the shoulder, according to police.
Hess was not belted, police noted. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the FedEx truck, Colt T. Harvey, 27, of Milton, was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected severe leg injuries, according to police. Harvey was not belted either, according to police.
State police were assisted at the scene by Muncy Township police, EMS from Hughesville and UPMC and fire departments from Montoursville and Muncy Township.
