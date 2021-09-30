LEWISBURG — A jury of six men and six women on Thursday found Melissa L. Keister, 39, of New Columbia, guilty of a felony count of endangering the welfare of children.
The verdict was announced about four hours after Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock charged the jury and deliberation began. The trial began Tuesday morning in Union County Court.
Keister was charged in 2019 after an investigation into allegations that she abused a foster child in her care.
Withholding food, making the child sleep in a taped-off area and other forms of punishment were noted. The child was diagnosed with reactive attachment disorder, post traumatic stress disorder and a depressive disorder.
Tears of joy and relief were shed as supporters of the victim left the courtroom. Several had been at the trial since its start and showed their solidarity in a number of ways.
Among them, Kitty Martin and her husband Bryce, formerly of West Milton and now of Lebanon. They had lived near the Keister household and were familiar with the defendant.
Kitty, a marriage and family therapist, said Keister sought a friendship at first through flattery. But she suspected something was amiss and claimed to have seen the defendant act violently with children, a sibling and others.
Kitty recalled suggesting to Keister that she should seek help. After the verdict was read, she was grateful that Chelsea Smith, a prosecution witness, reported the allegations.
D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney, received praise from several supporters.
Johnson's final presentation to the jury compared treatment the victim received under Keister's care to prison. Proof of abuse included her growth and weight upon leaving Keister. Johnson stressed that the punishment inflicted on the victim caused mental stress.
Keister's defense by attorneys Angela Lovecchio and Peter Campana maintained that the defendant was doing the best she could for a child with diagnosed behavioral conditions.
When sentenced for the felony, Keister could receive a prison term of up to seven years and a $15,000 fine.
