STATE COLLEGE — When it’s hot, it’s hot. A National Weather Service meteorologist confirmed Thursday what most in the Central Susquehanna Valley were feeling, weather conditions have been hot and humid.
As Bill Gartner, of the National Weather Service, put it, the temperature and humidity experienced locally are typical of the season and location.
“It is a fact of where we live in eastern (Pennsylvania),” Gartner said. “We are kind of in a ‘funnel zone.’ We have southerly winds and the Atlantic Ocean off to the east.”
Moisture also comes off local waterways and the Chesapeake Bay.
“There is lots of moisture around,” he said. “What we usually measure is dew points but that translates to relative humidity. Certainly at this time of the year it translates to ‘sticky,’ ‘close’ and other adjectives.”
The conditions are an annoyance to some people, risky to the health of others, and seem to be lingering in spite of occasional thunderstorms.
“A thunderstorm first cools it off. It is breezy and there is a little down rush,” Gartner said. “That just adds more moisture locally, so that makes things stickier and causes some fog at night.”
To date, Gartner said there have been no big shifts of upper air patterns. But small pockets of cold air can still touch off thunderstorm and a lead to a break in the heat at the start of the weekend.
“Whether or not this is that last stretch of really hot weather is hard to tell,” Gartner said. “Certainly it looks like Friday should be the last really hot day in eastern Pennsylvania for a while.”
Whether conditions were ripe for a “derecho,” a line of severe thunderstorms followed by autumnal conditions, was difficult to predict but could form between now and mid-September.
Gartner concluded some summer seasons simply have long stretches of heat and others don’t. He said it was noteworthy that there have been no hot weather records broken this year.
As always, caution should be taken in hot weather. Loose clothing ought to be worn and plenty of fluids should be consumed. An air conditioned store can also be a source of relief.
Exercising in the heat can indeed be done, though scaling back on the intensity may be advisable. Seeking medical help for cramps or spasms which last more than an hour is recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.