LEWISBURG — An informal Saturday morning discussion of news, views and policy issues recently returned after a hiatus.
Mike Glazer, informal chair, said they will meet periodically Saturday mornings at the cafe in the Street of Shops off North Water Street, Lewisburg. He hoped for the best attendance possible considering people may be “here there and everywhere” at the start of the summer.
“The objective is to get together with people with unlike beliefs as far as politics goes and see if we can do this in a civil manner,” Glazer said. “We've been doing this since 2017.”
John Peeler, a discussion group member since early on, said there was a break for the pandemic.
“We've had people in the group on both ends of the spectrum who have tried us out,” Peeler said. “(Some) found that we were too moderate.”
Hank Baylor, retired East Buffalo Township supervisor, said some group members have had letters to the editor published in local newspapers.
But he observed attitudes are different when people meet in person.
“When we sit as a group, it is interesting,” he observed. “They are not maybe as aggressive as their articles could be. I think it is because we get to share ideas with each other.”
Lance Stotter, of Herndon, described the objective of the group in verse.
“It's said that right is right and left is left and never the twain shall meet,” he rhymed. “How earth and sky melt away before God's great judgment seat. But there is no right, nor left nor DNA at birth, when good folks sit face to face though they come from the ends of the political earth.”
Glazer said the group continued for a time via Zoom during the pandemic but the outcome was not optimal.
“Zoom is like the beginning of the Brady Bunch,” he observed. “People talked over one another. We talk over one another here too, but at least you can (shush) them.”
Ironically, an article critical of social media was distributed as a possible icebreaker.
During a discussion held prior to Tuesday's election, Glazer observed that Black Republican statewide nominees, such as Lynn Swann, seem to win the “Conservative T” in Pennsylvania. He suspected that Kathy Barnette, a candidate for U.S. Senate, may be able to win the same vote.
“What does that say about racism and the conservative viewpoint of rural Conservatives?” Glazer said. “It is a social discussion I think is very interesting.”
Judy Peeler observed that social media contributed to a type of conformity similar to the 1950s. Though purportedly a forum of equal treatment, she saw the social media world as having little depth.
