LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough property owners are facing a tax increase in 2023.
The Lewisburg Borough Council on Tuesday voted to adopt its 2023 $7 million budget, increasing the real estate millage to 14.1, an increase of 1 mill over 2022. That equates to a 7.6% increase for property owners.
In regard to the Hufnagle Park event Venue Project, cpimco; approved a motion to accept a proposal from PennCore Consulting LLC in the amount of $216,700 for engineering design, permitting, bidding, and construction management services associated with the CDBG-CV funded Hufnagle Park Event Venue Project. Professional service costs will be paid from the borough’s general fund.
The council approved a motion to appoint Peter Bergonia to the Historical Architectural Review Board (HARB), with a term expiring Dec. 31, 2024.
A motion was approved to grant permission for Lewisburg Neighborhoods to use the Lewisburg Tri-globe Street Light image on T-shirts and logos.
Council also approved a request from the Lewisburg Arts Festival to use Market Street for its event on April 29, with permission to submit a necessary letter to PennDOT.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.