MIFFLINBURG — A new season will soon begin at a unique showcase of local heritage.
Starting Sunday, May 1 and continuing through the last weekend in October, The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 598 Green St., Mifflinburg. Visit www.mifflinburgbuggymuseum.org or the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum Facebook page for more information.
Since late 2020, the museum has added to its collection. They included the donation of a Bachman/Hopp carriage from Ginny Rech of Marysville. The frame was built by M.L. Bachman of Lebanon while the top was constructed by the Hopp Carriage Works in Mifflinburg. Reich felt the carriage rightfully belonged "home" in Mifflinburg.
A Jacob Gutelius sleigh restored by Vicksburg Buggy was received "on loan" in April. The sleigh was bought at an estate auction but months work by Isaac Reiff of Vicksburg Buggy restored the piece to its original condition.
July saw the donation of an industrial sewing machine from the Boalsburg Heritage Museum. The museum was “reimaging” its collection and decided this machine would be a great addition. The sewing machine was originally housed in the James Logue Blacksmith and Coachworks in Boalsburg and would have been used to sew the upholstered parts of buggies such as seats and tops.
A 1926 Ford Model T Suburban was donated in October by Lawrence Samartin of Texas. Samartin originally contacted board members asking if they would be interested in purchasing the vehicle. Funds were not available and Samartin decided to make it a donation.
Museum officials noted Mifflinburg was home to Mifflinburg Body and Gear Co., now the site of the Rusty Rail Brewing Company, which manufactured the iron work and bodies for both buggies and automobiles.
A "doctor's carriage" made in Hughesville was added in November, donated by Marc Schefsky. It was built by M. Gillis for a local doctor who had used it to make house calls. Schefsky donated the carriage in memory of Ray Venema, Alaine Schefsky and Dr. Harvey Schefsky, his father.
Special events or openings planned for 2022 included the annual Museum Gala (Saturday, April 30), Scandals and Scoundrels Historical Walking Tours (Sunday, May 1, Sunday, May 15), Buggy Day (Saturday, June 4), Garden Tours (Monday, June 13), German Fest (Saturday, Sept. 17), Mifflinburg Ghost Tour (Sunday, Sept. 25, Sunday, Oct. 2, Saturday, Oct. 8, Saturday, Oct 15 and Sunday, Oct 23) and the Mifflinburg Christkindl Market (Thursday, Dec. 8 through Saturday, Dec. 10).
Times will be determined and posted.
