HARRISBURG — Data released Monday by the Department of Health showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 76 over six local counties. One new death was reported in Columbia County.
Data was not released Sunday, so numbers released Monday are those compiled since Saturday's numbers were released.
Confrimed new cases rose by 30 in Northumberland County, 19 in Union County, 12 in Columbia County, eight in Snyder County, four in Lycoming County and three in Montour County.
Cases statewide rose by 3,969 over two days, bringing the total since March to 211,996. Deaths rose by 11 over two days, bringing the statewide total since March to 8,823.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 1,518 cases (112 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,044 cases (43 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 943 cases (32 deaths)
• Union County, 696 cases (11 deaths)
• Snyder County,445 cases (18 deaths)
• Montour County, 288 cases (11 deaths)
