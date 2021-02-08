TURBOTVILLE — Students of the month for January were recently recognized at Warrior Run High School
Outstanding Senior
Katherine H. Watkins, daughter of Bradley and Joann Watkins, was recognized as Outstanding Senior.
Katherine is active in Student Council (secretary), basketball and track and field. Her community involvement includes Geisinger Medical Center junior volunteer, elementary basketball volunteer coach and donating to families in need.
She is employed at Weis Markets and her hobbies include pottery making.
Katherine’s awards and achiements include President’s Volunteer Service Award, Sixth Man for basketball, distinguished honor roll, and varsity letters (basketball and track and field).
Katherine plans to attend college and earn a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, then continue her education and career in nursing.
Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month
Ethan C. Hartman, son of Kevin and Vanessa Hartman, was recognized as the Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
Ethan is active in boys basketball and is employed at Fick’s Hardware.
His awards and achievements include HAC-III First-Team all star (basketball).
He plans to continue his education and basketball career at Wilkes University, where he plans to major in biology on track to become a physical therapist.
Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month
Jalynn A. Murray, daughter of Michael and Joann Murray, was recognized as the Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
Jalynn is active in Defender PRIDE, National Honor Society and is the “Warrior” yearbook editor in chief. Her community involvement includes serving Thanksgiving meals to the less fortunate, Magical Memories Bingo Benefit, donating treats and food to the animals at the Lycoming County SPCA, 9/11 Memorial Walk baked good donations and serving food to participants.
She is employed at Walmart, Lewisburg, and her hobbies include photography, listening to music, watching movies and hanging out with friends.
Jalynn’s awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll and editor in chief of the yearbook.
She plans to attend Central Penn College and pursue a career as an occupational therapist assistant, working with children with multiple disabilities.
Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month
Kaden M. Majcher, son of Michael and Jennifer Majcher, was recognized as the Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month.
Kaden is active in soccer, wrestling and track and field. He is also active with NU United Soccer Club.
He is employed as a painter and his hobby includes playing sports.
Kaden’s awards and achievements include Academic All-State Third Team (2018-2019).
He plans to attend Lycoming College to pursue a degree in criminology and law enforcement.
