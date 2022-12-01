MILTON — Vintage toys and dollhouses tend to bring back found memories for those who see them, and spark a curiosity about the past among those from younger generations viewing the toys for the first time.
Historical dollhouses and vintage toys will be at the center of a display — also featuring holiday-related antiques — being held this Christmas season by the Milton Historical Society.
The items will be available fore viewing during the historical society’s Christmas Open House, to be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10-11 at the society’s Cameron House, 5340 Route 405, Milton.
“I would say they go from about 1870, and I think our newest thing is in the 1960s,” Milton Historical Society Secretary Deb Owens said, of the items which will be displayed.
“Each (Cameron House) room will have toys in it, probably by themes,” Owens continued. “The kitchen will have kitchen toys in it, the living room and dining room will be dolls, we have some tin toys that will be exhibited upstairs, so it’s a big range that will be throughout the whole house.”
The collection will feature vintage childhood novelty items, such as board games, paint sets and ice skates.
“I’m going to decorate the doors with ice skates and a sled outside, and that whole theme will be about children’s amusements,” said Owens.
There will also be toys featured that were used to educate children on how to properly act at the time.
According to Owens, items to be displayed include: Tea sets, stoves and rolling pins that taught young girls how to be women; guns for boys; a cow pull toy and sheep, which were used to prepare kids for farming; and building blocks, used to teach construction basics.
One notable toy Owens is excited to display is a tin roller coaster, speculated to be dated around the 1920s or ‘30s, provided by Bob Benion.
According to Owens, the dollhouses that will be shown in the exhibit have been owned by the society for quite some time, being stored in the attic for at least 30 years.
“They were here when I joined and that was in the early ‘90s, so we’ve had them for 30, 40 years,” said Owens.
Owens is unsure of exactly how old the dollhouses are, but was certain they were made in the 20th century.
Society Vice President Ned Germini said the dollhouses were made and provided by the late Lawrence W. Wilver, a former Milton police officer and borough manager.
Additionally, the dollhouses are replicas of former and current homes and buildings located in Milton.
The society provides Christmas-themed exhibits at the Cameron House each year.
“We did a train exhibit one time and that was really popular, we were packed,” said Owens. “We’ve done a Teddy bear exhibit... We try to keep things either in Christmas or childhood themed.”
This year’s theme was selected after member spotted the dollhouses in the attic.
“One of our board members thought they should be brought down and displayed,” said Owens. “We had the houses and thought it would tie in with toys, since we wanted more than five or six houses for the display.”
Those who attend the open house will be able to tour the historic home.
“We take people around and tell them all the things about this house and why it is called the Cameron House,” said Owens.
The Milton Historical Society aims to preserve Milton history and educate people about the history of the borough.
“All of us have a love of history,” Owens said, of society members. “Everybody on the board, you know we care about Milton history and we want to educate people. We want people to appreciate Milton’s past and this (Cameron) house.”
The open house will be free to attend. Donations to support the society will be accepted.
