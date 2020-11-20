MILTON — Nine-thousand lights, 10 Christmas songs and hours of dedication. That’s what it took for a 15 year old from the Milton area to put together a Christmas display he hopes will bring light into a darkened time.
Jhace Trewitz, a Commonwealth Charter Academy student, recently completed a Christmas light display set to music at the Milton-area Whispering Hope Farm, owned by his great-aunt and uncle, Bonnie and Paul Wells.
Trewitz said the lights and music are synchronized through a computer. Over a four-day period he specially designed the 30-minute program using the same computer program used by many amusement parks.
He said it took about three weeks, with the help of family, to set up all of the lights.
Bonnie said she was happy to allow her great-nephew to set the display up at her farm, located in the 3,000 block of Mexico Road, just outside of Milton.
“I want people to be happy and feel joy,” she said. “We are living in a darkened day. I want to bring light and hope to the people.”
Trewitz, who lives about two minutes from Whispering Hope Farm, expressed thanks to the Wells for allowing him to set up the display at their farm.
“(Bonnie) is like a grandmother to me,” Trewitz said.
After he completes high school, Trewitz aspires to study mechanical engineering in college. He hopes to one day design roller coasters.
The light display will be operational from 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas. During the week leading up to Christmas, it will be lit from 7 to 10 p.m. daily.
Trewitz is the son of Angela Sarkany. He has two brothers, Jaedon, 20, and Journey, 9.
