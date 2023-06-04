KRATZERVILLE — The Selinsgrove Area Little League recently dedciated a field in Kratzerville, located along Route 204, behind the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company.
The Kratzerville ball field has undergone a major enhancement project over the past year. The project was managed and facilitated by Jordan Chappell, who lives in Kratzerville and coaches the Kratzerville Hornets.
The enhancements, totaling approximately $420,000, allow for nighttime play on a field designed for regular season, and eventually, tournament use.
Updates include: New stadium lights; new fencing/ plus the field was extended 20’ on in both left and right field; new batting cages on both home and visitor sides; new bullpens on both home and visitor sides; a new scoreboard; new sound system; new patio area with 100 person bleachers and picnic tables; concrete sidewalks; a new concession stand; updated parking area; new sod on entire field; a new storage/tractor shed; storage bins for infield dirt and warning track screenings; updated dugouts; and new landscaping and retaining walls
The effort was made possible through grants, the financial support of local businesses and individual community members, and most importantly through the volunteer efforts of many in the community who gave their time to do the work required for the project to be completed. It was a community coming together to support future generations of little leaguers.
“I played on this field as a kid,” Chappell said. “I always had dreams of what it could be, even drawing my dreams on paper when I was little. What we see here today is a dream come true for me and for the future of baseball in this area... Baseball is important for kids. It teaches teamwork and creates a bonding experience through working together in a sport but also supporting one another in their efforts. There is great value in playing together week in and week out.”
