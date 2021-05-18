State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — Several possible injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 12:14 p.m. May 17 along Route 522, east of Second Street, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2011 Toyota Highlander driven by Daisy L. Martin, 32, of Middleburg, was traveling north when it struck a turning 2004 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Betty J. Try, 43, of Middleburg. Martin and passenger Tyler L. Martin, 32, of Middleburg, were transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with suspected injuries. Try sustained a suspected minor injury but was not transported. All were belted.
Daisy will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
Stalking
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Three were charged following an alleged incident at 8:42 p.m. May 16 in the parking lot at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Tyler Raup, 19, of Mifflinburg; Jazmine Hoffman, 26, of Shamokin Dam; and T. Hendricks, 31, of Sunbury, were charged by state police. Raup allegedly began to following Hoffman in his vehicle. Hedricks exited Walmart and approached Raup’s vehicle in the parking lot, struck the side of the vehicle and yelled at Raup, police noted. Hoffman then followed Raup, police noted.
Theft
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Political signs were allegedly stolen.
The incident was reported April 7 along Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A 71-year-old Beaver Springs man reported his Social Security benefit was deposited into another account.
Troopers said the alleged incident was reported between 9 a.m. March 17 and 12:44 p.m. May 17 along Route 235, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged narcotics distribution reported at 6 p.m. May 5 in Monroe Township, Snyder County.
DUI patrols
SELINSGROVE — Troopers plan to patrol Snyder County roadways during the Memorial Day weekend.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Fraud, 12:15 a.m., Market Street; theft, 12:41 a.m., St. Louis Street; underage drinking, 1:10 a.m., South Seventh Street at Moore Avenue; underage drinking, 1:41 a.m., South Sixth Street; traffic warning, 1:58 a.m., St. Louis Street at South Derr Drive; underage drinking, 2:14 a.m., Market Street; false/check ID, 2:50 a.m., Market Street; littering, 4:15 a.m., Ludwig Alley and St. Louis Street; animal issue, 10:30 a.m., North Water Street; road hazard, 11:48 a.m., St. Louis and South Seventh streets; foot patrol, 6:03 p.m., Bucknell University; MHMR, 7:09 p.m., Farley Circle; domestic, 7:334 p.m., Rural Avenue, East Buffalo Township; suspicious circumstance, 8:47 p.m., North Seventh at St. Mary streets.
• Saturday: Public intoxication, 12:45 a.m., South Seventh Street; disorderly gathering, 1:16 a.m., South Sixth Street; disturbance, 1:20 a.m., St. George and South Sixth streets; 911 open line, 2:19 a.m., Market Street; 911 accidental call, 11:32 a.m., North Third Street; 911 accidental call, 12:23 p.m., North 16th Street; traffic stop, 1:13 p.m., Smoketown Road; panic alarm, 1:52 p.m., Country Road, East Buffalo Township; disorderly gathering, 4 p.m., South Sixth Street; disturbance, 4:55 p.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic warning, 7:41 p.m., Market Street; complaint, 8:09 p.m., Washington Avenue; motorist lockout, 8:28 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; motorist assist, 9:40 p.m., West Market Street; disturbance, 11:36 p.m., Market Street; disturbance, 11:37 p.m., St. Catherine Street.
• Friday: Suspicious vehicle, 12:15 a.m., St. Mary Street; phone call request, 7:26 a.m., police headquarters; animal issue, 8:22 a.m., Stein Lane and Smoketown Road; theft, 10:20 a.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; phone call request, 11:43 a.m., police headquarters; phone call request, 12:13 p.m., police headquarters; phone call request, 1 p.m., Market Street; phone call request, 3:39 p.m., Snake Road; complaint, 3:39 p.m., Stein Lane and Furnace Road; traffic stop, 3:55 p.m., St. Mary and St. Lawrence streets; fraud, 11:49 p.m. Market Street.
• Thursday: Noise complaint, 12:14 a.m., South Seventh Street; disorderly conduct, 12:26 a.m., St. George Street; ordinance violation, 12:35 a.m., South Seventh Street; assist other agency, 1:08 a.m., James Alley; false/check ID, 1:53 a.m., Market Street; ordinance violation, 2:13 a.m., Market Street; non-reportable accident, 7:30 a.m., South Front and Market streets; parking complaint, 8:39 a.m., South Fifth Street; juvenile issue, 8:54 a.m., Buffalo Road; non-reportable accident, 10:30 a.m., South Seventh Street; animal complaint, 12:07 p.m., Maclay Avenue; phone call request, 1:48 p.m., police headquarters; PFA, 1:55 p.m., police headquarters; animal complaint, 2:19 p.m., North Second Street; attempt to locate, 2:31 p.m., Union and upper Northumberland counties; phone call request, 3:12 p.m., North Front Street; complaint, 2:13 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; non-reportable accident, 4:39 p.m., River Road, Kelly Township; assist fire/EMS, 4:53 p.m., River Road, East Buffalo Township; vehicle lockout, 5:13 p.m., East Cardinal Drive, East Buffalo Township; non-injury accident, 9:22 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Raymond Lane; theft, 11:10 p.m., South Water Street
State Police At Stonington DUI
SHAMOKIN — A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at 12:36 a.m. April 16 along West Chestnut and South Fourth streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County, and the driver arrested for DUI.
Troopers said Roy Troutman, 26, of Coal Township, was arrested.
DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP — A Hughesville woman was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 2:01 a.m. April 15 along Center and 11th streets, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
Maranda Jacobs, 31, was arrested after a 2006 Honda was stopped, police noted.
DUI/drug possession
COAL TOWNSHIP — Following a traffic stop, John Roberts, 50, of Coal Township, was arrested for DUI and possession, police reported.
Troopers said a 2001 Chevrolet was stopped at 7:16 p.m. April 12 along Route 61 and Luke Fidler Patch Road, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
Vehicle into parked vehicles (injury)
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP —A Millersburg woman sustained a suspected minor injury after she became distracted while driving and crashed into two parked vehicles, state police reported.
The crash was reported at 6:13 a.m. May 11 along Route 147, south of Riland Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. Emily S. Hoy, 31, was traveling north in a 2015 Nissan Murano when Hoy allegedly viewed a text message and the vehicle crashed into a 2008 Dodge Caravan and a 2002 Chevrolet Venture.
How was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. She will be cited with prohibiting text-based communications.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Dornsife man sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 11:52 a.m. May 13 along Route 225, south of Howard Taylor Road, Jackson Township, Northumberland County.
Dakota A. Wolfe, 22, was traveling south in a 2006 Dodge Ram 3500 when the truck left the west side of the roadway, and struck a small embankment and utility pole, police noted. Wolfe was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
LOWER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury woman was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following a one-vehicle crash at 8:18 p.m. May 14 along Hallowing Run Road, south of Boyer Hill Road, Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Meechel L. Sanzotto, 55, was traveling west in a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country when the vehicle left the north side of the roadway and went through a small creek, police noted. Sanzotto was belted. The crash remains under investigation.
State Police At Montoursville Vehicle vs. deer
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured after a vehicle struck a deer at 9:17 p.m. May 14 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2019 Honda Civic driven by Daniel C. Leunig, 30, of Rockville, Md., was traveling north when it struck a deer in the roadway. Leunig was belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Jersey Shore man escaped injury when his vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 11:13 p.m. May 14 along Middle Road, west of Shed Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
Trevor A. Boring was traveling west in a 2006 Jeep Cherokee when a deer entered the roadway, police reported.
Theft from motor vehicle
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone entered a vehicle and took a wallet and bank card, then used the stolen goods at Sheetz stores, a Turkey Hill and Minit Mart, troopers said.
The alleged incident occurred between 10 p.m. April 21 and 10 a.m. April 22 along Lose Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 27-year-old Williamsport man.
Cartons of Newport cigarettes were purchased using the victim’s credit cards, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Found property
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Roadmaster 26-inch 18-speed bike with a black frame and missing hand grips was found at 7 a.m. May 16 at 2115 Sheridan St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
State Police At Milton Dog attack
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — State police responded to a reported dog attack at 12:30 p.m. May 15 along Thistle Way, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said the victim refused to cooperate with prosecution.
Hit and run
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged hit and run at 4:18 p.m. May 17 along Route 45, west of Route 642, Liberty Township, Montour County.
A vehicle described as a black pickup with loud exhaust, towing a black trailer, allegedly rearended a 2006 Chvrolet Silverado, then fled.
