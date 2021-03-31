MILTON — District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton will preside over the preliminary hearing for a Harrisburg man accused of stabbing a Northumberland man multiple times.
Jeffrey Trice, 34, of 2701 Walnut St., Harrisburg, has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault (two counts), simple assault (two counts), recklessly endangering another person and possessing instruments of crime.
The charges were filed by Northumberland Police Department Officer Keaton Zarr as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 11:41 p.m. Jan. 6 at 121 Queen St., Northumberland.
The case was originally scheduled to be heard by District Judge Michael Toomey, of Sunbury, but was transferred to Diehl upon Toomey's request.
In court documents, Zarr wrote that he arrived at the Queen Street address to find Curtis Groom lying on the kitchen floor, while having a difficult time breathing.
Zarr said Groom was stabbed in the leg, chest and below the left arm.
Groom allegedly told Zarr that Trice stabbed him as the two were arguing over a girlfriend.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 12:30 p.m. April 14 before Diehl.
Trice was previously arraigned Jan. 8 before Toomey and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.
