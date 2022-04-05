District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Sexual assault
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Lewisburg man has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions.
Tyler Adams, of Colonel John Kelly Road, has been charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors (two counts), unlawful contact with minor and indecent assault as the result of incidents which occurred between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23 at an address along Colonel John Kelly Road.
While investigating a property damage incident, troopers said they learned Adams was involved in a relationship with a 15-year-old girl. A search of Adams’ cell phone allegedly uncovered evidence that he engaged the girl in sexual relations on multiple occasions.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
LEWISBURG — Ronald Ewig, 48, of Smalsh Barrick Road, Middleburg, has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and vehicle registration expired.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:27 p.m. Feb. 27 along Market Street, Lewisburg.
During the stop, troopers said Ewig was found to be in possession of 38 cellophane bags, two hypodermic needles, a glass smoking device and blue glassine bags with residue.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Drug possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old Connecticut man has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of cocaine and THC during a traffic stop conducted at 11:56 a.m. March 24 along Interstate 80 westbound in White Deer Township, Union County.
Richard Rivera, of Beaver Street, New Britain, Conn., has been charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, marijuana — small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
Rivera was allegedly found to be in possession of 5 ounces of cocaine in plastic baggies and THC.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. April 5.
State Police at Milton DUI
DANVILLE — An unidentified 45-year-old Danville man was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop conducted at 8:14 p.m. March 30 at Jacobs Aly and East Mahoning Street, Danville.
Two-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — David Pursel, 73, of Danville, sustained suspected serious injuries in a crash which occurred at 12:42 a.m. April 1 at the intersection of Purple Heart Highway and Potts Grove Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2016 Ford Focus driven by Pursel was traveling southbound on Potts Grove Road, when it traveled through the intersection, without clearance, and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado being driven westbound on Purple Heart Highway by Jason Miller, 42, of Danville.
Miller was not injured. Troopers said Pursel was trapped in the vehicle, extricated by members of the Liberty Township Fire Department and transported to the hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
Two-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — There were no injuries in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:10 p.m. March 31 along Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Kleo Carter, 20, of Milton, struck a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Lash Koch, 68, of New Columbia, as the Focus slowed to turn into a driveway.
Carter was cited with following too closely.
One-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Milton woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 5:29 p.m. March 31 along Route 15, north of County Line Road, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2010 Mercury Milan driven by Mashayla Douglas lost control and struck a concrete barrier. She declined to be transported to the hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury. A 2-year-old Milton boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was not injured.
Douglas was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Two-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A suspected minor injury was reported from a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 4:42 p.m. March 31 along Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2020 Toyota Rav4 driven by Logan Goss, 26, of Dewart, lost control, struck a concrete barrier, and then struck a 2003 Toyota Highlander driven by Cynthia Stearns, 63, of Williamsport.
Goss sustained a suspected minor injury in the crash, while Stearns was uninjured.
Theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a 2011 Nissan Frontier, which occurred at 2:04 a.m. April 4 at Bailey’s Garage, 16818 Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Burglary
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Miscellaneous family items, valued at $50, were reported stolen from a unit at UStoreit, 12650 Route 405, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers identified Judy Morse, 66, of Watsontown, as the victim of the theft, which occurred between 2 p.m. April 1 and noon April 2.
Union County Deed transfers
• Lamar A. Kahler and Lois L. Kahler Medicaid asset protection trust, Lois L. Kahler Medicaid asset protection trust, Lamar L. Kahler Medicaid asset protection trust, Donald L. Kahler trustee, Gary A. Kahler trustee, Paul A. Kahler trustee to Donald L. Kahler, Gary A. Kahler, Paul A. Kahler, Nancy L. Lau, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Craig J. Paskovich, Denise L. Paskovich to Michael A. Delorso, Chelsea L. Delorso, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Leah J. Stein by agent, Lisa J. Springer agent to Walnut Buildings LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Sharon K. Dittmar, William L. Dittmar to L and L Land Dev LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lewisburg Area Joint Sewer Authority to East Buffalo Township, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Eugene R. Oberholtzer, Lydia Ann Oberholtzer to James H. Oberholtzer, Brenda R. Oberholtzer, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ryan D. Miller, Wanda S. Miller to Jerry Z. Hoover, Lorraine Z. Hoover, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Ryan D. Miller, Wanda S. Miller to Allen Z. Hoover Jr., Sylvia Z. Hoover, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Tammy A. Winters, James Leitzel to Victor E. Udo, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jean S. Derr estate, Jeffrey L. Derr executor to Dennis Dale Burns, Deborah Ann O’Hara, property in Buffalo Township, $350,000.
• Matthew D. Honkala, Nicile M. Honkala to Daniel Black, Tammy Black, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.