LEWISBURG — The Borough of Lewisburg will be featured in WVIA’s "Our Town" series.
“Our Town Lewisburg” will be a "day-in-the-life" one-hour video scrapbook focusing on the people, places, and happenings of Lewisburg, as seen through the eyes of its residents.
Lewisburg residents are invited to attend the first “Our Town Lewisburg” community/volunteer meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Community Partnerships, 328 Market St., Lewisburg. Residents will discuss which landmarks, events, and local stories the program should tell about their town. WVIA will answer questions about the project during the meeting and ask volunteers to brainstorm a list of subjects and events to be videotaped.
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, WVIA will hold a second community/volunteer meeting at Community Partnerships. During this meeting, volunteers will participate in a whiteboard session to determine the stories to be told in the program and which stories each volunteer will videotape to create “Our Town Lewisburg.”
WVIA hopes to recruit 20 to 25 area residents with personal camcorders. If needed, the snow date for the meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
Following safety protocol, attendees will be required to wear masks at each meeting.
Anyone interested in being a videographer and/or storyteller for the program should contact “Our Town” producer Lisa Mazzarella at 570-602-1164 or lisamazzarella@wvia.org.
“Our Town Lewisburg” will debut in June on WVIA TV.
For more information on the “Our Town” series, visit www.wvia.org/television/documentaries/our-town-series/.
