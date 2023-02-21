LOGANTON — Penn State Extension will offer a group-based strength training program for adults ages 40 and above.
The eight-week course will occur from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, beginning March 14, at Sugar Valley Rural Charter School, 236 East Main St., Loganton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.