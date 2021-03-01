LEWISBURG — An Easy Pea-sy Garden Workshop will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Lewisburg Community Garden, Ogren Alley , Lewisburg.
Participants will receive plant peas in a planter to take home, and will build a trellis for the planter box. Story time and other STEM activities will be held as part of the program.
The program is recommended for children age 5 and over. Masking will be required.
For more information, visit
