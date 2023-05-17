Stender

Republican Mike Stender, right, apparently won the special election for the 108th Legislative House District, and celebrated his victory at the Americus Hose Company in Sunbury with family and friends, including Ron Marshall, branch director of the Milton YMCA, left.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

HARRISBURG — A new representative will be serving residents of the 108th Legislative District.

Republican Mike Stender claimed victory Tuesday in the race to fill the 108th Legislative District seat vacated by the recent resignation of now State Sen. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-27).

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.