HARRISBURG — A new representative will be serving residents of the 108th Legislative District.
Republican Mike Stender claimed victory Tuesday in the race to fill the 108th Legislative District seat vacated by the recent resignation of now State Sen. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-27).
According to the Pennsylvania Department of State website, Stender garnered 5,056 votes in Northumberland County to Democrat Trevor Finn’s 2,354 votes in Tuesday’s special election. Libertarian Elijah Scretching received 304 votes. Montour County results were not immediately available online, however the Republican Party of Pennsylvania issued a press release late Tuesday stating Stender had secured the seat.
Results are unofficial until certified.
The 108th Legislative District includes all of Montour County and a portion of Northumberland County that includes Milton, Watsontown, Turbotville, Turbot Township, Delaware Township, East Chillisquaque Township, Lewis Township, McEwensville, Northumberland, Point Township, Riverside, Rockefeller Township, Rush Township, Sunbury, Snydertown, Upper Augusta Township, and West Chillisquaque Township.
“This is what we worked hard for for the last six weeks. It’s been a really good experience. I really have enjoyed getting out and going face-to-face to learn about the issues that are important to citizens of the 108th district,” said Stender. “First and foremost, I’ll always thank God for putting me in a position to allow me to do this. I want to thank my family, specifically my wife Shannon and my three daughters for being so supportive.
“I’m humbled to receive this support from all the voters from the 108th. I’m excited to work for everybody who has put their faith in me to represent us down in Harrisburg,” he added. “Now we get to work. I’m going to start meeting with the office staff and beginning to learn the rules and responsibilities. Apparently I’m going down to Harrisburg (Wednesday).”
Stender is a career firefighter for the City of Harrisburg and a member of the Shikellamy School Board. He lives in Sunbury with his wife and daughters.
As of press time, it was not yet known when the swearing in will take place.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
