LEWISBURG — A morning fire on the porch of an Eighth Street residence was quickly extinguished, fire officials reported.
William Cameron Engine Company Chief James Blount III reported units responded to the fire at 3:08 a.m. this morning at 30 N. Eighth St., Lewisburg.
The homeowner awoke to smoke filling the residence and found the fire on the porch. She used a garden hose to suppress the fire until crews arrived.
The fire appears to be accidental, Blount noted, and no one was injured. The origin is likely improperly discarded smoking materials, Blount said.
Assisting crews from Lewisburg were personnel from the Milton Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.