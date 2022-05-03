LEWISBURG — Republicans and Democrats alike were subject to heat Monday night.
Four of seven Republican candidates to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate explained why they should be the winner on Primary Election Day. They made their pitches at the monthly meeting of Susquehanna Valley Conservatives (SVC) at Best Western Country Cupboard.
Some lamented the current dynamics among Republicans.
Sean Gale sketched a decades-long conflict within the party between conservatives such as Ronald Regan, Barry Goldwater and moderates including George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Mitt Romney. He says the conflict has continued in the time since 2016 where Obama-era nationalized health insurance could not be entirely turned over in spite of Republican majorities in the House, Senate and White House.
Gale reminded the group that Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) voted for impeachment of President Donald Trump on two occasions. He also added that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C,) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) were emblematic of Republicans with no political backbone.
Carla Sands, a former Trump administration ambassador to Denmark, stressed the national security component of that job. Achievements touted included blocking a Chinese-based 5G network from Denmark and blocking a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.
Sands decried a Disinformation Governance Board recently proposed by the Department of Homeland Security to combat disinformation from foreign sources.
Democrat John Fetterman, the presumed Democratic nominee, was described by Sands as a strong candidate. Sands predicted a number of Republican would vote for Fetterman.
Jeff Bartos recalled helping small businesses during the pandemic shutdown through a 30-day fund.
“We know how to take care of each other,” he said. “What the arrogance of the Left showed during the pandemic was that they think they know better.”
Bartos said the length of the economic shutdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic illustrated how political people often misjudge the ability of citizens to take care of themselves. He asked the gathering to consider which candidate was most likely to win in November.
Kathy Barnette said a voter who does not know any better may think only two people are in the race for Senate.
“You have mainstream media, primarily people who don’t live in our commonwealth, trying to force their pick down our throat,” Barnette said. “What I am telling you is that 14 days before the election, I am tied for first place.”
Barnette said the first three months of her campaign were spent on farms learning about agricultural issues. She claimed her campaign has only spent about $2 million to date.
Moderator Paul Hartman, SVC board member, noted that David McCormack had a paid event in the Pittsburgh area and Mehmet Oz declined to attend via an email in March. George Bochetto was also invited but apparently had a change of plan hours before the event.
Fetterman, presumed Democrat front-runner and nominee, is joined in the primary field by Alex Khalil of Jenkintown, Montgomery County, Conor Lamb of Mount Lebanon, Allegheny County, and Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia.
