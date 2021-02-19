EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Aid for hospitality businesses hurt by COVID-19 will soon be available in the majority of the 11 counties served by SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG).
Kim Wheeler, SEDA-COG executive director, said the agency was authorized to administer the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) for participating counties.
The program, part of a total $78 million effort, was targeted to help a business sector hit hard by restrictions imposed during the pandemic.
“Those that have not been able to run at full capacity, restaurants or other establishments that have not been able to serve folks inside for long periods of time in 2020, really were disadvantaged. (It) hit their bottom line pretty hard,” Wheeler said. “This is a tremendous assistance that is being offered and we are looking forward to getting that money out on the street for them.”
Documents were being developed outlining parameters for CHIRP participants. They would be completed and sent to participating counties, but in the meantime details were being worked out.
“We know from the legislation that we have from between $5,000 and $50,000 at $5,000 increments that can be spent,” Wheeler said. “That is based in large part on revenue lost in 2020. However, there are going to be other factors that determine eligibility and the ranking and prioritization of how funds get out the door.”
Each county needs to contract with SEDA-COG by Monday, March 1. For businesses, Wheeler said the online application process would be open by Monday, March 15.
“There will be marketing in every county that we serve and through all of our partner organizations,’ Wheeler said. “Chambers, tourism bureaus and anyone who can get the word out as to that the process will be.”
Mike Fisher, SEDA-Council of Governments assistant executive director, said they are mobilizing people to provide a delivery system. “Fast and furious” was how he expected the next period to be.
“We see ourselves intimately engaged in that over the next week-and-a-half or two weeks,” Fisher said. “We will be in a position where this will be ready to go by March 15 as is statutorily required.”
Fisher said each county will be looked at as a distinct delivery system, but they will standardize as much of the process as they can.
Tourism was the commonwealth’s second biggest industry, said Wheeler, with hospitality businesses playing a major role.
“It is a significant portion of our economy,” Wheeler said. “It is why people live here, invest here and travel here. To have the uncertainty of their future to be upon is is a scary thing for those of who work in the economic development world and for those of us who live here who like to take advantage of those businesses and opportunities.”
Local hospitality businesses, Wheeler observed, were small businesses for the most part.
Union County businesses would reportedly be in line for portions of $508,814, while those in Snyder County would be eligible for portions of $457,268.
