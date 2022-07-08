SUNBURY — Motorist are advised of a right-lane restriction on Route 61 (the Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury for maintenance work beginning Monday June 11.
The right (driving) northbound lane of the Veterans Memorial Bridge will be restricted — between Route 147 in Sunbury and Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam — while a crew installs a new electric pole.
Work will be performed during daylight hours and is expected to be completed in one day. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.