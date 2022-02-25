BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University digital forensics and cyber security program has been designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) through the academic year 2027
This marks the second time Bloomsburg University has earned this designation by the National Security Agency (NSA). The university digital forensics program is thus recognized within the Department of Mathematical and Cyber Security for meeting curriculum, faculty, and research criteria. It demonstrates an institution-wide commitment to information assurance practices and education.
Sponsored by the NSA and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), CAE programs promote higher education and research to increase the number of professionals with information assurance expertise and reduce U.S. infrastructure vulnerability.
Students attending CAE schools are eligible to apply for scholarships and grants through the Department of Defense Information Assurance Scholarship Program and the Federal Cyber Service Scholarship for Service Program. Nationally designated CAEs also receive formal recognition from the federal government.
Visit www.bloomu.edu/academics/programs/digital-forensics-and-cybersecurity-bs for more information.
