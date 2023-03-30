Dr. Rebecca Hoffman

Dr. Rebecca Hoffman stands by an inflatable colon, which was recently at Geisinger Medical Center Muncy as part of Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MUNCY — March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, which means a local health care provider is offering advice about the importance of colon health and colon cancer screenings.

“Colon cancer screening age recommendations have gone down from 50 to 45,” said Dr. Rebecca Hoffman, a colorectal surgery specialist with Geisinger Health System.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.