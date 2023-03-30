MUNCY — March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, which means a local health care provider is offering advice about the importance of colon health and colon cancer screenings.
“Colon cancer screening age recommendations have gone down from 50 to 45,” said Dr. Rebecca Hoffman, a colorectal surgery specialist with Geisinger Health System.
She recently spoke about the importance of being screened for the disease while standing by an inflatable colon which was on display at Geisinger Medical Center Muncy.
A colonoscopy is a common procedure to undergo when being screened for colon cancer.
“For colon cancer, we’re looking specifically for polyps, abnormal tissue, maybe some inflammation. Things like that,” said Lori Fye, a medical assistant in the Geisinger gastroenterology office. “The procedure itself is about half an hour. You would do a clean-out process the day before. You would follow a liquid diet the day before and take some medication to get completely cleaned out. The goal is that we have a complete visual field while we’re inside looking.”
Some patients can be apprehensive about getting a colonoscopy, but the procedures themselves are generally simple.
“The buildup is way scarier than the actual procedure. The actual procedure is quite comfortable,” said Hoffman. “The medication that we give you to go to sleep is very restful. People will wake up and then say, ‘Oh you’re done? I had no idea.’”
While there are occasionally symptoms associated with colon cancer, such abdominal pain, bloody stool, or changes in bowel movements, the majority of colon cancer patients don’t experience symptoms.
“So that’s the importance of getting a screening colonoscopy. You’re not going to know that you have it until it’s too late,” said Hoffman. “In general, most of the cancers that we find are in people who are totally asymptomatic.”
According to Hoffman, early stage cancers tend to have “a very excellent prognosis,” with 85-90% survival rates after five years, and roughly 75% survival rates for those with stage three or later diagnoses.
“For a standard colon cancer, anywhere that’s not in the rectum, surgery is going to be your first line of treatment. We do that robotically or laparoscopically most frequently, so minimally invasive,” said Hoffman.
There are also important preventative measures that people can take to reduce their chances of developing colon cancer.
“Fiber intake is very important,” said Hoffman. “Fiber is great food for the colon.”
She also noted that exercise and minimizing the consumption of red and smoked meats can help reduce the possibility of a colon cancer diagnosis.
For those with family members with a history of colon cancer, it is recommended to be screened before the age of 45.
“For example, if a patient was diagnosed at 45 with colon cancer, their children would maybe want to start getting screened at age 40,” said Fye.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
