McCLURE - A 58-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a Saturday morning crash with farm equipment along Route 522 near Noahs Landing, McClure, Snyder County.
State Police at Selinsgrove reported a 2013 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide driven by Rickey D. Lash was traveling north at 10:29 a.m. Aug. 15. A 2007 Agco Inc. Spra-Coup was traveling north when it slowed and signaled for a turn, police noted.
Troopers said the motorcycle crashed into the rear of the farm apparatus and Lash, who was not wearing a helmet, went under the apparatus. Troopers said Lash sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the farm equipment, Clair W. Ebenshade, 70, of Beaver Springs, was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.