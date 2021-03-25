TURBOTVILLE — Three students each in the Milton and Warrior Run school districts have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to information posted on dashboards on each district’s website.
In the Warrior Run School District, three high school students and one staff provider are listed as having been diagnosed COVID-19 over the last two weeks. Those figures were last updated Tuesday, March 23.
As of Wednesday, March 24, three Milton Area School District students were listed as having been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last two weeks. Two of those students are from the middle school and one is from Baugher Elementary School.
In addition, the Milton Area School Districts lists the following number of students as having been quarantined over the last two weeks: Baugher Elementary School, four; White Deer Elementary School, two; and Milton Area High School, five.
