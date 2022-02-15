Milton pool to be examined for leaks

MILTON — The future of the Milton Community Pool could become a little more clear later this week, after an industry professional assesses the facility for leaks.
Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger said a pool professional will be on site this week, pressurizing lines in an effort to identify the source of a possible leak.
"There has to be a leak, based on our water usage from last summer," Novinger said.
Any decisions regarding the pool, and whether extensive repairs will be needed, will be addressed by borough council after the pending examination, Novinger said.
"Along with the concerns that we have with the potential for needing some repairs is also the concern that, last year, we were down to the wire with finding staff," she said.
"If anyone is remotely interested in working (at the pool), we would like to know now," Novinger said. "It would be silly for the borough to put money into repairs if we don't have the staff."
Individuals interested in working at the pool should contact the borough office, 570-742-8759.
Each year, Novinger said the borough budgets $25,000 for pool startup costs, such as purchasing the necessary chemicals to operate the pool.
"We always cover the deficit at the end of every year," she said. "Last year, it was close to $12,000."
Repairs were also made to the pool in 2021.
"We pressurized the lines last year and identified a large leak in the dive wells," Novinger said. "We tore out and replaced 11 of the skimmers, and we did all new concrete work around them."
In addition to those repairs, she said all visible cracks were sealed, and caulking and sealing work was done around the pool's expansion joints.
Novinger credits the Milton Community Pool Association for its assistance with the facility.
"The do some fundraisers for the pool, which we greatly appreciate," she said.
In addition, Novinger said pool association volunteer Tony Snyder manages the pool's concession stand.
According to Novinger, a pool feasibility study was conducted in 2009. If council opts to pursue grant funding to assist with repairs or upgrades to the pool, she said the study will have to be updated.
The Milton Community Pool celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017.
