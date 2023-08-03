MILTON — Milton is gearing up to host its final First Friday of the summer, on evening Friday, Aug. 4.
Three different musical acts will perform at three locations across town, with Saxman Ravie performing on the Tarry Shop lawn; Kj Reimensnyder-Wagner playing Lincoln Park; and Kenny Jenkins taking the stage in Hermani Park, next to Fedder’s Jewelers.
City Corner Hot Dogs and The Big Chee will have food available near Lincoln Park, and The Milton Model Train at Museum, 139 S. Front Street, will be open to visitors from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fedder’s Jewelers, 65 S. Front St., will be serving snacks and wine, and will also have a table set up in front of the store to sell macrame and other crafts.
The Tarry Shop, 65 Broadway St., will host vendors like Hackenberg Apiaries, and The Breakroom of Williamsport will have their mobile breakroom set up in the shop’s parking lot. Charlie’s Corner, 112 S. Front Street, plans to give a coupons to the first 10 customers who come to the store between 6 and 8 p.m.
Production on the Milton Better Together Mural will also commence, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Designed by Sara Bordner, the 30’ mural is a project of the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, and will be installed on Broadway Street on a site owned by Uptown Dwellings.
Free painting sessions will be held at Salamander Yoga Studio, 126 S. Front St., where participants will receive guidance in painting sections of the mural.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.