MILTON — Six Milton Area High School FFA members will receive a special recognition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
David Bittner, the school’s FFA advisor, has announced that the students will receive the Keystone Degree Monday, Jan. 9, during the Mid-Winter FFA Convention being held as part of the 107th Farm Show.
The students who will receive the Keystone Degree are: Keri Boyer, Serena Fisher, Andrew Jenkins, Tristin Kitchens, Lydia Meckley and Emily Nicholas.
In addition, seven first-year FFA students will receive mini scholarships to purchase their FFA jackets. Those students are: Delaney Bottorf, Carter Gehrer, Abbey Moser, Eli Russell, Liz Schrock, Yanelys Vargas and Emily Waltman.
According to Bittner, the Keystone Degree is the highest state degree which an FFA member can be awarded.
“We are proud of the recipients for achieving this milestone in their high school career,” Bittner said. “Only 411 students across Pennsylvania earned this honor.”
He noted that degree recipients must have: Either invested $1,000 or worked 300 unpaid hours as part of a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program; documented 25 hours of community service; and have been an active member of FFA, through planning and conducting events.
Nicholas is the daughter of Ladawn DeHart and Jeremy Nicholas. After high school, she hopes to study plant or environmental science.
Fisher is the daughter of Mandy Shemory and Audie Fisher. Upon graduation, she plans to study agriculture at Penn State.
Boyer is the daughter of Veris Boyer and Sheila Miller. In the future, she hopes to work as a livestock herd manager.
Jenkins is the son of Fred and Jennifer Jenkins. After graduating from high school, he plans to study information technology management.
Kitchens is the daughter of Stacy and Zane Bowersox. She aspires to own and operate her own rabbitry.
Meckley is the daughter of Tracy and Michael Meckley. She plans to study environmental biology at Bloomsburg University.
