LEWISBURG — The Kantz Log Cabin will be dedicated at on 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 on the Dale-Engle-Walker House property, 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg.
The program will include remarks by Dr. Katherine Faull, Bucknell University professor of German and comparative humanities as the key speaker. The outdoor event is open to the public at no charge and will be held rain or shine.
The Kantz Log Cabin was donated to Union County Historical Society (UCHS) by Marcia Kantz Milne. The late David Milne, her husband, served on the UCHS board of directors. It was Milne’s hope that the cabin will allow the community, particularly the children, to experience how people lived when Union County was "the frontier." Built by Peter Druckenmiller along the Tuscarora Indian Path in 1789, the cabin came into the possession of the Kantz family in 1803.
Milne also donated numerous antique implements that were used during the 232-year history of the cabin and will be on display. They include a spinning wheel, rope bed, cradle, and tools. Children will be invited to touch everything in the cabin.
The program will be followed by refreshments and free guided tours of the DEW house and Kantz Log Cabin, beginning at noon. The new Union County Historical Society website has directions and additional information about the cabin at www.unioncopahistory.com.
