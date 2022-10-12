Shipman to participate in Flaming Foliage Festival

Audrey Shipman

 Provided

RENOVO — Audrey Shipman will represent the Warrior Run High School in the 73rd Pennsylvania State Flaming Foliage Festival, to be held Friday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 16, in Renovo. 

Shipman will be escorted by Chase Beachel of Watsontown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.