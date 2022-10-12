Shipman to participate in Flaming Foliage Festival

RENOVO — Audrey Shipman will represent the Warrior Run High School in the 73rd Pennsylvania State Flaming Foliage Festival, to be held Friday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 16, in Renovo.
RENOVO — Audrey Shipman will represent the Warrior Run High School in the 73rd Pennsylvania State Flaming Foliage Festival, to be held Friday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 16, in Renovo.
Shipman will be escorted by Chase Beachel of Watsontown.
She is active in student council, a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Club, and has roles in the high school plays and musicals. Outside of school, she spends summers scuba diving in various countries and has earned her NAUI Advanced Open Water Diver certification.
After graduation, Shipman plans to attend college in Florida to obtain a Master's degree in marine biology.
High Schools across Central Pennsylvania are invited to select a flaming foliage representative to compete in the Queen Competition. Queens are welcomed Saturday morning ,followed by an interview with the judges. After the Queen's Luncheon and group photo are taken, the queens will participate in a parade.
The Queen's Banquet is followed by a coronation at 7 p.m. at Bucktail Area High School.
The queen will be awarded a $500 scholarship. The first runner up will receive a $300 scholarship and second runner up will receive a $200 scholarship. A Miss Photogenic, Miss Congeniality and Mr. Congeniality will also be chosen.
