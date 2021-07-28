LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough officials remained upbeat Tuesday after East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors extended a deadline for approval of a new intergovernmental agreement (IGA) for their regional police department.
The municipalities have been working on a new IGA since the start of 2021 and have agreed in principle on much of the finished document.
It will still need review by solicitors for both the borough and township, as well as formal approval by borough council and EBT supervisors.
Mayor Judy Wagner said components of the new IGA were useful, such as discussions of the agreement every two years. Wagner praised the process and people who helped write the new IGA.
Wagner added whether a court decision upholding an EBT interpretation of the original IOGA would be appealed would be up to the council.
Jordi Comas, council vice president, was confident remaining issues could be resolved. He said they included dispute resolution and pension division in the event the department is dissolved.
“Like EBT, we have many local issues all in play,” Comas noted in an email. “This is not the only matter of concern to our residents nor to effective governance on our agenda.”
Comas added that the earliest regular meeting of council was the advertised work session on the second Tuesday of the month.
