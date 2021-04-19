Coup Agency
MILTON — The Coup Agency in Milton and Lewisburg has announced the company’s top producers in both Real Estate and Insurance Divisions for the first quarter of 2021.
Madeline Castillo Hartley was the lead real estate agent for Sales Transactions for the quarter, and Chris Coup the top office performer in Listings among all of the real estate agents at The Coup Agency.
Catherine Kramm takes the honor for being the top sales producer in the Insurance Division for the first quarter of 2021. Top Customer Service Representative honor goes to Laura Snyder from our Lewisburg office.
Bucknell University
LEWISBURG — Bucknell University professors Joe Tranquillo, biomedical and electrical engineering, and Dan Cavanagh, biomedical and chemical engineering and biomedical engineering department chair, were recently named American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) fellows.
AIMBE Fellows are nominated each year by their peers and represent the top 2% of the medical and biological engineering community. Fundamental to their achievements is the common goal of embracing innovation to improve the healthcare and safety of society.
Tranquillo joined the Bucknell College of Engineering faculty in 2005 and is also director of the University’s Teaching and Learning Center. In July, he will become the inaugural associate provost for transformative teaching and learning.
Cavanagh joined the College of Engineering faculty in 1999 to lead the development of the biomedical engineering department for which he currently serves as the chair. He serves as the founding director of the Ciffolillo Healthcare Technology Development Program at Bucknell. He also serves as chair of the Alumni Advisory Board for Biomedical Engineering at Northwestern University, his alma mater.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital was recently named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for obstetrics, orthopaedics, and stroke care by Women’s Choice, a consumer advisory group directed toward women.
The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations.
Being deemed a Best Hospital means Evangelical demonstrates exceptional ratings and provides the highest level of care and commitment to its patients’ health and well-being.
The America’s 100 Best Hospitals scoring process is unique in that it is the only national list that focuses on female patient satisfaction. The process begins with a survey of hundreds of women. The Women’s Choice award survey determines which questions in the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey, completed by patients after discharge, are most important to them in determining their satisfaction with their hospital stay.
