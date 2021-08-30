MILTON — As the remnants of Hurricane Ida blow over the Central Susquehanna Valley, 3 to 4 inches of rain are projected to fall accross upper Northumberland County.
"Remnants from Ida are going to be coming into the region late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning," Rachel Gutierrez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, said. "We expect all day Wednesday to be heavy rain."
Three to 4 inches of rain are expected to fall over upper Northumberland County, Gutierrez said.
Over the lower portion of the county, 4 to 6 inches are expected to fall. She noted higher amounts could fall in some areas.
The region is in a flash flood watch Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. However, Gutierrez said at this point no flooding is not expected along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
As of Monday afternoon, she said the West Branch of the Susquehanna River at Milton was measured at 2.58 feet. Gutierrez said the river is expected to rise to 5.5 feet on Thursday.
The food stage in Milton is 19 feet, with the moderate flood stage being 22 feet.
Gutierrez said the danger for flooding is along small streams and creeks.
"Turn around don't drown is our thing," she said. "Do not drive through flooded water. It is extremely dangerous. It is the number one cause of death for severe weather."
Gutierrez noted the National Weather Service will be updating its rain and potential flood projections as the week moves on.
By Thursday, she said there will be less-humid conditions throughout the area.
The high temperature on Friday is expected to be in the low 70s. Lows Friday into Saturday are expected to be in the 50s.
With the hurricane remnants projected to move through the area, PPL Electric Utilities Regional Affairs Director Tracie Witter said the utility is ready.
"While the most extreme weather with Tropical Storm Ida is expected to remain south of our territory, we are expecting heavy rain and some winds from this system to cause potential outages in our service areas starting Wednesday morning," Witter said.
She said the utility is continuing to monitor the forecast and will be ready to respond if outages occur.
"We're prepared to remove electric meters from homes to avoid damage from floodwaters and will leave door hangers with instructions where meters are removed," Witter said. "In the event of flooding, we will work as quickly and safely as possible to inspect meter bases and restore service when it's safe to do so."
Anyone experiencing a power outage should report it online at pplelectric.com or by texting "Outage" to 898775. The status of outages can be monitored online at pplelectric.com/outage.
The utility, Witter said, is in discussions to provide personnel and resources to assist in recovery efforts in Louisiana.
"Our crews are often called to help restore power in other regions as part of a mutual assistance agreement," she said. "For example, our crews traveled to Puerto Rico to help restore power after Hurricane Maria, Florida after Hurricane Irma and Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.