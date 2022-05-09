HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is alerting consumers that most utilities will be adjusting their prices for electric generation on June 1 – cautioning that many non-shopping (default service) customers will see sharp increases in energy costs as summer approaches, ranging between 6% and 45% depending on their electric utility.
Pennsylvania’s regulated electric utilities routinely adjust, either quarterly or biannually, the default service price they charge non-shopping customers for electric generation. This price, also known as the Price to Compare (PTC), is what consumers use to compare prices and potential savings among competitive electric generation suppliers.
The upcoming price changes, combined with the increased use of electricity typically seen during the lsummer, make this a very good time for consumers to evaluate their energy options. Between now and June 1, the PUC encourages consumers to carefully review their electric bills to understand the rates they will be paying – and explore the PUC’s official electric shopping website, PAPowerSwitch.com, for details on competitive offers, along with tips for energy conservation and savings.
Currently, higher wholesale market prices for electricity, fueled in large part by shifts in supply and demand for natural gas, have increased purchasing costs for electric distribution companies (EDCs) and thus driven up many PTCs. By law, utilities cannot make a profit on electric generation, as generation costs are simply passed through to utility customers. The PTC averages 40% to 60% of the customer’s total utility bill. However, this percent varies by utility and by the level of individual customer usage.
The PUC notes that the commission does not regulate prices for the generation portion of electric bills. For those customers that do not shop, electric utilities obtain default generation service using a procurement process overseen by the PUC – the electric utility in effect “shops” for the customer. Generation prices are separate from the closely regulated rates that utilities charge for their distribution services – the delivery of electricity to homes and businesses.
In most areas of Pennsylvania, consumers can choose which supplies their electricity, based on price or other factors, such as renewable energy.
Beginning June 1, electric distribution companies report the following changes in their PTCs for residential customers:
• PPL, up from 8.941 cents to 12.366 cents per kWh (38.3%)
• Citizens’ Electric, up from 7.3995 cents to 9.3667 cents per kWh (26.6%)
• Met-Ed, up from 6.832 cents to 7.936 cents per kWh (16.1%)
• Penelec, up from 6.232 cents to 8.443 cents per kWh (35.4%)
• Penn Power, up from 7.082 cents to 8.694 cents per kWh (22.7%)
• Wellsboro Electric, up from 7.7569 cents to 9.592 cents per kWh (23.7%)
• West Penn Power, up from 5.667 cents to 8.198 cents per kWh (44.6%)
