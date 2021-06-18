LEWISBURG — Some members of the Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) Class of 2021 reflected on their senior year prior to Thursday evening commencement.
Uncertainty was the watchword as the class entered its senior year. Friday, March 13, 2020, their last day in classrooms, was followed by remote learning and debate over if school could happen in the academic year to come.
Though accommodations were made for COVID-19 mitigation, there were periods when remote classes was the only way the learning continued. There were also disruptions to athletic schedules and other hallmarks of the school year including the high school musical and qualifying for state band and chorus.
If a “theme” for the year could be expressed in a word or two, Molly Gill said it was “adapting.”
Gill, now headed to Penn State University, adapted to online classes and changes to athletics. A member of the swim team, she added that meets were actually held in person, but teams and athletes were asked to stay somewhat apart from one another.
“Persistence with a period at the end,” was how Morgan Harris described the year. “There were a lot of unknowns. When you see other schools having some things we aren’t, basically throughout the year, (we) decided to persist.”
Harris, who was also on the track and field team, was invited to join the track team at her next academic stop, Lock Haven University.
Talulah Rice, who is heading to West Virginia University, used the word “hopeful” to describe the school year.
“We had a really rough start to our year,” she said. “I feel like it has turned into having a lot of events and an in-person graduation. It has been really surprising. I guess that is a good word too.”
Claire McDayter-Hunter, a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, used the word “chaos” to describe a school year where decisions were made amidst a pandemic.
“No one knows what is going on, least of all us,” McDayter-Hunter said. “Everyone is doing the best they can in these unprecedented times and no one knows what is happening. There is no one to blame, but it is very much a pool of chaos.”
McDayter-Hunter will be attending Minnesota’s Mcalester College in the fall. Ezra Buonopane, heading to Carleton College, also in Minnesota, said he was simply glad the year had concluded.
“Resilience” was the word used by Jack Landis. He said the class went through a lot, but credited the school for making positive things happen for the students including an in-person commencement.
Similarly, Dante Sims said the class and the teachers went through a lot. Though they all worked to make things better, it was still “crazy.”
Kaden Wuerdeman said it was an “interesting” year. Basketball season saw the team playing in empty gymnasiums.
Landis and Sims were heading to Randolph-Macon College and Keystone College respectively. Wuederman works at Robbins Marine.
Jacob Geedey, said it was a “wacky” year at times, what with shifting to remote learning for weeks at a time. The soon-to-be Bloomsburg University freshman said it was also strange because studying from home led to an absence of fun.
Raphael Gearhart, whose senior year was at SUN Area Technical Institute called it an “outstanding” year. He studied HVAC and plumbing at the New Berlin-area vocational school. Similarly, Will DeVett said much was different during the 2020-21 school year.
It was a homecoming of sorts for the LAHS commencement. Prior to opening of the high school on Newman Road, Kelly Township, proceedings were routinely held at the nearby Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
In 2020, grads were led across the stage of the LAHS auditorium in proceedings which could be viewed online.
A total of 131 students, including 57 members of the National Honor Society, graduated Thursday night in exercises held at Sojka Pavilion on the Bucknell University campus.
James Koconis, class president and valedictorian, Salutatorian Chenchen Gu and Tyler Nevil, SUN ATI speaker, were among students to address the gathering.
Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) superintendent, Cathy Moser, LASD assistant superintendent and Principal Paula Reber also offered remarks. The presentation of diplomas was by Jordan Fetzer, school director and board president, assisted by Vicki Fennell and Emily O’Connor.
Use of Sojka permitted safely-distanced seating. The soon-to-be graduates gathered outdoors, lined up in a hallway, then were brought into the arena. They exited to the open air again shortly after receiving their diplomas.
