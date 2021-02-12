MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Farmers Spring Thaw Meeting will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 9 at the Paxtonville United Methodist Church roofed picnic pavilion, 1281 Paxton St., Paxtonville.
The meeting is sponsored by the Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD). Scheduled topics include agronomic information from Penn State Extension, networking and marketing as well as water and soil quality. Attendees may start arriving at 9 a.m.
Call the Snyder County Conservation District (SCCD) at 570-837-3000, extension 118, or email agtech@snydercd.org by Friday, March 26. for reservations. The meeting and lunch are $5 per person which may be paid on arrival.
If assistance to participate is required, contact the SCCD for coordination. The SCCD is applying for pesticide credits from the PA Department of Agriculture.
For more information, contact Barry Spangler via the SCCD or by mail to 10541 Route 522, Middleburg, PA 17842.
