NEW COLUMBIA — Joe Anchor, a New Columbia farmer and business owner, was recently presented an award from a statewide organization.
Anchor, recipient of the 2020 Honorary County Agent Award from the Pennsylvania Association of County Agricultural Agents, was recognized for consistent support of Pennsylvania agriculture and the agents association. The award also acknowledges individuals who have befriended the agricultural community through their own career efforts.
Anchor makes countless visits to farms each year and has seen how farmers have coped.
“Everybody has been licking their wounds,” Anchor observed. “It’s been a hard year because of the drought and because of the reduced milk prices for the dairy farmers.”
Though there had been some good corn and soybean yields reported, Anchor surmised that if something could go wrong in 2020, it did.
Yet he added that the “eternal” optimism of the farmer has prevailed.
“They are all going to farm, they all want to move forward,” Anchor said. “That’s what farmers do.”
A better 2021 will take some of the sting out of the current year, noted Anchor, owner of Anchor Farms and Keystone Group Ag Seeds.
Anchor concluded that his projects have allowed him to learn a lot more about farming in general.
“The farmer has the soil that he lives on,” Anchor said. “That is the thing that never changes. The soil is always the same.”
Learning different practices will give the farmer an advantage as he grows and matures, Anchor said. Analysis of what sales people tell farmers will be a big plus.
Ordinarily, Anchor would have been honored at a banquet for Penn State Extension educators. But a large gathering under current conditions was not feasible.
Instead, Anchor was honored by a small group last month.
Anchor was nominated by Anna Busch, a Penn State Extension feed and forage crops educator. Busch similarly cited the drought and everything which went on with COVID-19 among the challenges facing agriculture in 2020.
She noted a positive part of the dry weather was that diseases affecting crops were fewer than during wetter years.
