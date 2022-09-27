LEWISBURG — More than 50 Susquehanna Valley regional artists will display artwork throughout downtown Lewisburg — ranging from ceramics, fiber arts, woodwork, watercolors, oils, acrylics, Pysanky eggs, and photographs.
From Fine Arts to Edible Arts, there will certainly be something to suit every artistic taste.
Beginning at noon Saturday, Oct. 15 and ending on Saturday, Oct. 22. A number of artists will be present for a meet and greet from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 15.
This year, numerous interactive activities will be incorporated into the stroll and will take place between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Local authors will be available for book signings in the cafe at Barnes and Noble at Bucknell University, 400 Market St.
Artist demos will take place with Elizabeth Burke at The Open Door Gallery, 430 Market St., and Bill Wiist at Barnes and Noble.
Weather permitting, musicians, including local favorites, Ryan Flannery and Taylor Fleming, will play live under the tent in front of the Lewisburg Post Office.
Two hands-on activities will run at the new Community Partnerships office, 328 Market St., and include a kids’ activity led by Mud Club, and an all-ages activity led by the Free LIttle Art Gallery.
Additionally, The Lewisburg Children’s Museum invites families with kids 3 and over to make bubble prints with them in the LCM Courtyard, 815 Market St. The Samek Art Museum’s Downtown Gallery, 416 Market St., will host an all-ages come-and-go collage/bead craft station, in association with its current exhibit, Expanding Inward.
Nearly 40 "Stroll Stops" will be set up on Market Street — between Second Street and Route 15 — with all artists and activities marked on a customized Google map which will be posted on the Lewisburg Arts Council website, www.lewisburgartscouncil.com. The link to the Google map will also be posted to the Lewisburg Arts Council Facebook page.
In addition to single-artist exhibits, this year’s “Stroll Stops” also include exhibits featuring collections of multiple artists, including artwork created by Lewisburg Area High School art students (at All-Star Bagels, 300 Market St.); work by employees of Brushstrokes (at Brushstrokes Art Supplies and Framing, 340 Market St.); and work by members of the Lewisburg Photography Club (at the Community Partnerships Office, 328 Market St.).
“We had a great response from artists this time around and we’re excited to see the work of six new artists for 2022,” said Stroll Through the Arts co-chair Rachel Martine. “We’re also hoping the addition of interactive arts activities and live demos enhances the Stroll Through the Arts experience and brings more families into town.”
Local artist Erin Yust Brown looks forward to greeting folks on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Purity Candy (422 Market St.), saying “I am excited to be part of the Stroll because of the wonderful atmosphere of community and partnership that it promotes.”
