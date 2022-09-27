LEWISBURG — More than 50 Susquehanna Valley regional artists will display artwork throughout downtown Lewisburg — ranging from ceramics, fiber arts, woodwork, watercolors, oils, acrylics, Pysanky eggs, and photographs.

From Fine Arts to Edible Arts, there will certainly be something to suit every artistic taste.

