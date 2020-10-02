MILTON — A Northumberland County man is accused of raping a child just days after he was released from jail.
Christopher Allen Biddinger, 32, of 720 Northumberland County, Coal Township, has been charged with felony counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault (two counts) and indecent assault, and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors.
The charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police Tpr. Tyler Watson in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl of Milton as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between September 2019 and April 2020 at addresses in Delaware Township, and Milton.
At 6:30 p.m. May 28, Watson wrote in court documents that the Milton Police Department was requested to contact Northumberland County Children and Youth Services in reference to a ChildLine referral investigation.
According to court documents, a 12-year-old girl told a caseworker she was sexually assaulted multiple times by Biddinger.
The alleged incidents occurred just after Biddinger was released from jail on Sept. 29, 2019, according to court documents.
The girl was interviewed at 11 a.m. June 1 and told authorities that Biddinger touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions.
“(The girl) also disclosed that the defendant raped her, which she didn’t want,” court papers said. “These sexual acts occurred when (the girl) was 12 years of age and the defendant was 31-32 years of age.”
Biddinger is jailed in Northumberland County in lieu of $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 14 before Diehl.
According to online court records, Biddinger was charged in Union County in 2015 with driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked, accident involving damage attended vehicle/property and fail stop and give information render aid.
In 2017, Biddinger was charged in Union County with felony counts of assault by prisoner and aggravated assault (two counts).
He was charged June 4 in Northumberland County with institutional vandalism, according to online court records.
