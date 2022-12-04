Chesapeake Bay dead zone smaller than average this year

Reducing nutrient pollution, which causes the annual ‘dead zone’ in the Chesapeake Bay, is one of the primary goals of the Bay cleanup effort.

 David Harp/Chesapeakephotos.com

SEVEN VALLEYS — The Chesapeake Bay’s oxygen-starved “dead zone” was smaller than average this summer, meaning a larger area of the estuary was available for many types of aquatic life.

Monitoring and analyses by both the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Virginia Institute of Marine Science found that the Chesapeake had the 10th smallest area impacted by low-oxygen, or hypoxic, water since Baywide monitoring began in 1985.

Karl Blankenship is editor-at-large of the Bay Journal. You can reach him at kblankenship@bayjournal.com. This article first appeared Nov. 28 on Bayjournal.com and was distributed by the Bay Journal News Service.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.