MILTON — A group of 23 student cyclists from the University of Illinois-based non-profit Illini 4000 arrived at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Milton Thursday evening, their third stop on a two-and a-half-month, 4,500-mile-long ride from New York City to San Francisco.
The organization, started in 2006 by two University of Illinois students, holds the cross-country ride each year to raise money for cancer research and patient support services, and to learn and gather stories of cancer survivors that riders meet with along the route.
Max Potvin, who recently graduated from the university with his masters degree, said the group traveled approximately 75 miles from Lehighton to Milton on Thursday, around the average daily distance for the trip. He added that the group has already surpassed their fundraising goal for this year.
“So far we’ve raised over $100,000 which we’re very proud of,” said Potvin. Each rider is expected to raise at least $4,000, as suggested by the group’s name.
“We hit that goal, which we were all excited about, but another big part of what we do is the Portraits Project,” Potvin said, which he described as an oral history of cancer survivors across the country.
“We interview cancer survivors or family members of people who had cancer to collect their stories and it kind of helps everyone realize they’re not alone. We’re able to talk about people we’ve met with future cancer survivors we meet and just create that network with everyone.”
Potvin said he was surprised by the amount of survivors’ stories the group had already been able to collect.
“When I had talked to previous riders they had gotten only a handful of portraits as we call them... it’s day three and we got one on the first day, two yesterday and we have another one scheduled for tonight, so we’re already up to four.”
While in Milton the group interviewed Allen Henry, a local multiple-time cancer survivor, about his experiences. The riders stayed the night at Saint Paul’s before departing for State College.
Potvin said last year he served on the logistics committee, planning the group’s route and securing locations to stop at, before becoming a rider this year. He was initially daunted by the enormity of the trip, but his passion for the cause made him determined to complete the ride.
“The cause was definitely very personal to me. Like most people, for me it’s grandparents, but I think everyone has family who have been affected by cancer or passed away from it,” Potvin said. “In addition, it’s just an awesome adventure and great people to spend the summer with.”
Potvin said he is most looking forward to the final stretch of the trip down the coast of California.
“We’ll go through the redwood forest a little bit and just see the ocean, all within the span of a couple hours, so I think that’ll look the most beautiful,” he said. “There will be other diamonds in the rough that will pop out as really cool places to visit, so you never know.”
Potvin said he was thankful for the morning ride dedication the group does before setting out for the day’s journey.
“We always dedicate the day and the ride to someone... just these past three days, when we’re going up these tough hills and it feels like my quads are burning out, I try and think about why we’re doing this and so that’s something that I feel is pretty special.”
The organization’s website states that, since 2006, the Illini 4000 have raised more $1.1 million dollars for cancer research and have traveled a combined distance of 58,320 miles — equivalent to 2.3 trips around the globe. The riders plan to reach San Francisco by Aug. 6.
