Berwick native serving at Naval Aviation Technical Training Center

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Airman Recruit Keigan Hunter, a native of Berwick, serves in the U.S. Navy at the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC) in Pensacola, Fla.
As a student at NATTC, Hunter is serving among sailors and Marines developing the skills needed to be successful naval aviation warfighters.
Students at NATTC are taught the requirements and skills needed to be successful in their new careers.
Hunter joined the Navy one year ago. Today, he serves as an air traffic controller.
“When my little brother was born, I was inspired to do something more with my life that he could be proud of,” said Hunter. “I wanted to be a role model for him.”
According to Hunter, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Berwick.
“I learned that life can be hard but there are always people willing to help you if you need it,” said Hunter. “The Navy has provided challenges and opportunities to help others.”
Naval Air Technical Training Center’s mission is to provide world class professional aviation warriors to the Navy fleet supporting combat readiness anywhere on the globe, while taking good care of our people, families and being good neighbors and stewards in the city of Pensacola and the surrounding region.
NATTC’s leaders and experts develop, deliver and leverage technology to optimize performance of our Navy, Marine Corps and foreign national students. We provide the most up-to-date and relevant training available to our sailors and Marines ensuring Naval aviation’s success.
Serving in the Navy means Hunter is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is important because we help keep the peace around the world,” said Hunter.
Hunter and the sailors he serves with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“Through the Navy, I’ve learned to be both bold and brave,” said Hunter.
As Hunter and other sailors continue to train and perform the mission they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving makes me proud of who I am, and I hope people back home are proud of my service too,” added Hunter.
The Naval Education and Training Command is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, Naval Education and Training Command recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.