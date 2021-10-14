Milton man accused of pointing gun at multiple people

MILTON — A 27-year-old Milton man is locked up in the Northumberland County Jail on $100,000 bail after allegedly threatening multiple people with a gun in downtown Milton.
Brian Acosta, of North Front Street, has been charged with riot, persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, disorderly conduct and possessing instruments of crime.
The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, by Milton Police Department Officer Dan Zettelmoyer as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 2:43 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, in the area of Pete's on Broadway, 15 Broadway, Milton.
Zettelmoyer said police were called to the area after receiving reports of a man pointing a gun at multiple people. He noted there is video surveillance footage of the incident.
According to court papers, the incident unfolded after Acosta was involved in an altercation inside of Pete's on Broadway, and he returned to the area after leaving the business.
Police from multiple surrounding jurisdictions were called to assist after Milton police arrived on scene and were told by four different people that Acosta pointed a gun at and threatened them, before running down an alley.
The gun was described as having a light under its barrel and an extended magazine.
Acosta was found on a porch at 316 N. Front St., where police said he repeatedly claimed to be the victim.
Zettelmoyer wrote in court documents that Acosta was not to possess a firearm due to a prior conviction.
According to online court documents, Acosta was charged in 2016 with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, engage in fighting, public drunkenness, possession of firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license.
In 2010, he was charged with robbery inflict serious bodily injury and conspire robbery inflict serious bodily injury. In 2015, charges of receiving stolen property, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, possession of firearm prohibited and possession instrument of crime were filed against Acosta.
A preliminary hearing for the latest charges filed has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 20.
