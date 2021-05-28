KELLY TOWNSHIP — Two medical helicopters were called to the scene of a crash which occurred at around 1 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Colonel John Kelly and JPM roads, Kelly Township, Union County.
One person was initially reported as being unresponsive following the crash.
According to a release issued Friday evening by police, the crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling north on JPM Road, approaching the intersection with Colonel John Kelly Road.
The vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign, entered Colonel John Kelly Road and struck the left-side trailing unit attached to a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Roger Long, 53, of New Columbia.
Troopers have not released any information on the vehicle which traveled through the stop sign or its two occupants.
However, troopers said both were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of critical injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not belted, but the passenger was.
No injuries were reported to Long or three passengers in his vehicle, Lori Long, 51, a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy, all of New Columbia.
Debris from what appeared to be a partially collapsed camper being towed by the Dodge was seen along the roadway.
One Life Flight helicopter was initially called to the helipad Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, to transport one crash victim to Geisinger for treatment. A second medical helicopter was later called to land in the area of Loan Road to transport a second victim to Geisinger.
Radio communications later indicated one of the helicopters returned to Evangelical Community Hospital after encountering inclement weather while on the way to Danville. The patient in that helicopter was subsequently transported by ambulance to Geisinger.
According to emergency services radio communications, the Union County Coroner's Office was en route to the scene just after 2 p.m.
"We were dispatched, but the individual wasn't deceased," Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo confirmed Friday evening.
He was not sure why his office was called to the scene when there were no deceased victims there.
Multiple roadways in the area of the crash were shut down as responders worked on scene.
Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company, Pennsylvania State Police, fire police from the Milton and White Deer Township, medics from Evangelical Community Hospital, Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT were among those called to the scene.
