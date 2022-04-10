UNIVERSITY PARK — A Penn State Extension webinar will focus on how community planners and other local leaders can utilize U.S. Department of Agriculture agencies, including the Natural Resources Conservation Service and USDA Rural Development, for community plan creation and implementation.
Presenting the 75-minute webinar at noon Wednesday, April 20, will be Dayana Estades, with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Bob Morgan, the Pennsylvania state director for Rural Development.
For more information, contact Peter Wulfhorst at 570-296-3400 or ptw3@psu.edu. To register for the webinars, visit the Penn State Extension website.
