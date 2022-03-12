DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A New Jersey Man has been charged with driving under the influence.
Troopers said Christopher Durante, 30, of Northfield, was charged following an investigation which took place at 9:27 p.m. March 5 along Interstate 180 westbound, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
DUI crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence and related charges are set to be filed against a 64-year-old Lewisburg man as the result of a crash which occurred at 6:41 p.m. Feb. 19 at 2771 Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2007 Chrysler driven by Kitchens struck mailboxes and flipped onto its roof. Kitchens was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.
DUI
MILTON — Virginio Lopez, 46, of Sunbury, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:50 a.m. March 6 at the intersection of Broadway and Arch streets.
Troopers said Lopez was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old motorcyclist sustained a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 3:28 p.m. March 2 along Route 104, north of Wildwood Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2011 Kawasaki Ninja 250 driven by Samuel Ramsey, of Middleburg, lost control and slid on the roadway.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Lewisburg man has been charged after allegedly stealing a muffin, chocolate milk, hard lemonade, tea and granola bars from Sheetz, 260 International Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said the theft occurred at 11:53 p.m. Feb. 28.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Thirty lorazepam pills were reported to be stolen from a 93-year-old New Columbia woman.
The theft was reported to have occurred at 4:09 p.m. March 8 along Main Street, White Deer Township, Union County.
Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Lewisburg woman and a 55-year-old Lewisburg man were cited following a domestic incident.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 12:06 a.m. March 5 along Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
