HARRISBURG — Following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is maintaining a statewide drought watch.
While not required, residents and non-farm businesses are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water by reducing their nonessential water use.
Precipitation over the last month has increased, and stream flows are responding. However, longer term precipitation deficits persist in many areas, and groundwater levels remain low in some counties, including: Union, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Mercer, Venango, Warren, Centre, Clinton, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Perry, Lackawanna, Lehigh and Wayne
Residents and businesses are encouraged to reduce their nonessential water use.
Drought watch declarations aren’t based on one indicator alone, such as rainfall. DEP assesses data on precipitation, stream and river flow, groundwater level, and soil moisture and information from public water suppliers.
