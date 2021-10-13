WILLIAMSPORT — Dennis Gilbert has been named president of the Innovative Manufacturers’ Center (IMC), which is based in Williamsport.
IMC’s board of directors conducted a national search for a president of the non-profit organization that is focused on growing manufacturing in the 12-county Central Pennsylvania region. IMC is one of seven Industrial Resource Centers in Pennsylvania and a network member of the PA Manufacturing Extension Partnership.
Gilbert was born and raised in Central Pennsylvania and is an advocate for the manufacturers that provide a solid economic foundation for the region. His professional experience includes being general manager of a local manufacturing and retail operation, managing director of Workforce Development and Continuing Education at Penn College, and president/owner of Appreciative Strategies.
Gilbert obtained his master’s degree from Pennsylvania State University in Workforce Education and Development, a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania College of Technology in Technology Management, and an associate degree in Computer Science from Williamsport Area Community College.
