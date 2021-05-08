“As he (Jesus) passed by, he saw a man born blind from his birth. And his disciples asked him, ‘Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?” (John 9:1-2)
When Jesus walked this earth there was a false belief that nothing bad would befall a person unless that person had sinned, or in this case his parents had sinned. This belief is dangerous in several ways. It may make you think that God will not allow anything bad to happen to you if you are good or because God is good, which may prevent you from taking proper precautions to safeguard yourself against things like the coronavirus.
But it also encourages the “Blame Game.” We may not believe that God causes people’s problems, but we may blame those people for their problems, and thus avoid any feeling that we should do anything to help them with their needs. So we find politicians unwilling to pay unemployment insurance to people out of work, because they believe it will supposedly discourage them from going back to work. Or there is the perennial argument that people should pull themselves up by their own bootstraps, when they can’t even afford boots.
In the other three Gospels we have many stories about Jesus healing people of their physical problems. But in the Gospel of John we have fewer such miracles; and they are sometimes called sighs. The fact that they are called signs, means that they are symbolizing something. This story of the man born blind is showing us something about Godlike love, which is compassion. So Jesus responds to his disciples questions about who might be to blame for the man’s blindness by saying, “It was not that this man sinned or his parents, but that the works of God might be made manifest in him.” This does not mean that God deliberately made the man blind so Jesus could later use him to make some point about Godlike love. But Jesus, seeing the man born blind, healed the man of his blindness because of Jesus’ Godlike loving compassion, a sign of Godlike love.
But the Pharisees had a problem with what Jesus did, because it was done on the Sabbath. There was a long debate by the Pharisees concerning the healing and Jesus, who they considered a sinner. But Jesus knew and implied that the Pharisees were blind. Some of the Pharisees near him heard this and said to him, “‘Are we also blind?’ Jesus said to them, if you were blind, you would have no guilt; but now that you say, ‘We see,’ your guilt remains.”
The Pharisees believed that the man should not have been healed on the Sabbath. And very religious people today find reasons to not help people in need. This may be done in ignorance. But if they truly see the need and turn their backs on those they have the power to help, they are guilty of not showing the Godlike compassion they could be capable of.
Fortunately, God’s loving compassion always forgives our guilt. So we should extend that same loving compassion to others by helping them if we can, rather than judging them as an excuse to avoid helping them.
